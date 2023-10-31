'Roaring Resilience': A tribute to India's tiger conservationists

India is currently the world’s largest sanctuary for tigers after they nearly became extinct due to massive poaching over the years. Paying tribute to the hard work of the country's tiger conservationists, Hombale Films is releasing its wildlife documentary feature, ‘Roaring Resilience: India's Tiger Odyssey.’

The acclaimed studio which also created the Kannada blockbuster film series ‘KGF’, and is also releasing Prabhas’s upcoming Telugu action-thriller film ‘Salaar – Part 1: A Ceasefire’, the documentary is labour of love and passion as ‘Roaring Resilience’ is a testament to the enduring spirit of nature and the incredible resurgence of India's tiger population against all odds.

According to Hombale Films, ‘Roaring Resilience’ is a “compelling documentary that explores the past, present and future of tiger conservation in India. It navigates through the challenges and triumphs in the preservation of this magnificent species.”