Navneet Malik recalls 'Kaali Peeli' taxi rides: 'They were like threads woven into fabric of our city'

Actor Navneet Malik, who is known for his roles in 'Heropanti 2', 'Love Hostel', and 'The Freelancer' expressed his feelings as the 'Kaali-Peeli taxis' in Mumbai, have made its final exit from the city streets, reminiscing about all the rides that have been a part of his life.

The well-known black-and-yellow Padmini taxi will no longer be in operation from Monday. This has led to an outpouring of heartfelt tributes from many people, who are sharing their memories and stories connected to these iconic taxis.

These taxis were easily recognisable due to their black and yellow paint job.

Saying goodbye to these taxis on Monday, Navneet said, "I can't help but remember all the rides they've been a part of in my life. These iconic cabs were more than just a way to get around; they were like threads woven into the fabric of our city."

Reminiscing a beautiful memory, he shared: "I recall a rainy day when I urgently needed to get to a film set. I was soaked from the rain, and I spotted a Kaali Peeli taxi. I jumped in, and the driver, a kind person, gave me a towel from his stash. We even shared a laugh about Mumbai's unpredictable weather."