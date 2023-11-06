Sara, Ananya brew up storm with conversations around exes in ‘Koffee With Karan 8’

The upcoming episode of the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ will see Bollywood divas Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday gracing the couch. The episode promises to be a fun ride as the conversation will centre on ex-partners of the actresses.

A whole lot of laughter, revelations and candid conversations will fill up the episode as the show host Karan Johar reveals: “You both have ex-boyfriends in common.”

The show promos also has KJo throwing in another interesting question, as he asks: “One thing Ananya has, that you don't?”

“A night manager” quips Sara Ali Khan.

Well, Karan leaves no stone unturned in spilling some gossip. He asks Ananya: “How are you managing your nights? You have not been a bit gumraahh in love?”

“Aashiqui aisi hi hoti hai," said Ananya Panday