Sparkle like Kim Kardashian

"It's been a dream since I joined Swarovski to create a first-ever collaboration with SKIMS that furthers the art of self-expression,” says Giovanna Engelbert, Creative Director, Swarovski. “Our collection is a celebration of the body, and of strong, independent women who value their individuality and embrace life with confidence and style.”

“For this collaboration, we really wanted to celebrate individual creativity and bring more glamour into getting dressed every day,” says Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder & Creative Director, of SKIMS. “The pieces are so dreamy, and we loved integrating the iconic crystal cuts into my favorite SKIMS pieces. We can’t wait for everyone to love Swarovski x SKIMS as much as I do.’’

The collaboration is unveiled with a series of astonishing images featuring Kim Kardashian. Shot by globally renowned photographer Mert Alas, the campaign captures the glamour and artistry that define Swarovski x SKIMS while celebrating representation and individual confidence.

It features crystal body jewelry that can be styled in multiple ways and ready-to-wear including crystallized intimates, bodysuits, and dresses that shine with luxurious brilliance.

The crystal body jewelry is size-inclusive and flatters the feminine silhouette with next-level brilliance. Inspired by the Millenia jewelry collection, the pieces can be layered over or under a garment, and styled with matching chokers, necklaces, and bracelets for showstopping impact. Handcrafted with meticulous precision, each piece offers unique beauty and radiance.

The ready-to-wear is available in a range of crystal-embellished silhouettes that can be layered and worn for any occasion. Created with SKIMS signature fabrics that perfectly mold to the body, each empowering piece has been designed for confidence and comfort and is set with glittering crystals that radiate glamour and shine.

Swarovski X SKIMS launches globally on 7 November 2023 on Skims.com, Swarovski stores, and in select luxury stores worldwide. IANS/KB