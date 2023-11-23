How Grammy-winner Sam Slater understood Bhopal gas tragedy

Two-time Grammy-winning music producer and composer Sam Slater was distraught by the incredible human loss caused by the gas tragedy in 1984, which resulted in him creating music that tries to echo the darkness and loss that people felt on the fateful night in Bhopal.

The successful 4-part mini-series is being applauded for several reasons and one of the prominent features that stands out through the series is the music and the original score composed by Sam Slater of 'Joker' and 'Chernobyl' fame.

Slater said: “When I was working on The Railway Men, I had known about Bhopal gas disaster but only in an academic sense. I never really investigated it or understood it holistically.”

“Through this series, I was able to understand more about what happened and the number of people whose lives were lost and impacted. It left me heartbroken and quite angered. I wanted to make sure that the music itself had that darkness and that anger in it.”