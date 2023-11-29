With the sequel to 'Dance Like a Man', Mahesh Dattani will explore art's tango with politics

Mahesh Dattani :- With real and extraordinary in tandem with each other, exploring hushed-up conversations, bringing forth everyday conflicts -- with self and the collective, playwright Mahesh Dattani's works have the extraordinary ability to make reader/audience take a long hard look at himself. Action precipitates as much with words as with pauses.

The first playwright in English to be awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award for 'Final Solutions', Dattani, who debuted with 'Where There is a Will' (1988), is now all set to write a sequel to his much-performed 'Dance Like a Man'.

While the original one dealt with identity, patriarchy and strained relationships between the members of the family when the son decides to pursue a career in Bharatanatyam, the sequel, set 30 years later, revolves around the appropriation of art by political ideologies.

Stressing that art is a response to one's time and place, the playwright tells IANS, "It reacts and responds to what is around us. Whenever things change, they will find its mirroring in the arts. My work is no exception. As a creative person, I derive from things that take place around me."

Dattani, whose works raise issues, including communal tension, same-sex love, child abuse, patriarchy and alienation, is just back from the US where he directed a collection of short stories from the Puranas.

"They were received extremely well as they dealt with a host of contemporary issues like climate change and androgyny, among others," he says.

In times when there is a dearth of new young voices in theatre writing, he feels the problem persists not just in English and Hindi, but in other languages as well.

Adding that when it comes to Hindi and English, both belong to all and none, he says, "However, I am very sure there are young playwrights we are not aware of. It is about how to bring them to the forefront to tell their stories. If we do not create this space there is a danger of losing out on a new generation of writers. You cannot rely solely on writers of the past for new concerns."