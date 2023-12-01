Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram get hitched in close-knit ceremony in Manipur

Randeep Hooda:- It’s official. Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are now man and wife after the two tied the nuptial knot at Imphal on Wednesday.

The couple got married in a traditional Meitei ceremony in the presence of family members and a few friends. Ahead of the wedding, Randeep had expressed his excitement on getting married in Laishram's Meitei traditions.

The couple took their wedding vows in the Shannapung resort. Randeep performed the rituals wearing a white kurta-pyjama as his wife Lin looked dazzling pretty in a white and pink saree paired with a black blouse. She completed her look with gorgeous gold jewellery.