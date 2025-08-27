From Scandal to Mainstream: How the Thong Bikini Rose, Fell, and Returned as a Symbol of Fashion and Freedom

The thong bikini has long been a controversial women wear
In women’s fashion, few items have stirred as much global debate as the thong bikini. Its controversy lies not only in how women choose to wear it, but also in how men perceive it. For generations, women’s clothing has been judged as ‘decent’ or ‘indecent’—standards shaped less by the garments themselves and more by the male gaze. The thong bikini embodies this tension, remaining one of the most debated symbols of fashion, freedom, and control.
For years, it has moved in and out of the spotlight—seen by some as liberating and by others as indecent. Today, the thong bikini is making a strong comeback, especially among young people. But its rise, fall, and return reveal something deeper: clothing is never just about style—it is tied to culture, politics, and the way society views women’s bodies.
The story of the thong bikini begins in the late 1930s. At the 1939 New York World’s Fair, showgirls were told they could not perform completely nude. Designers responded by creating skimpy costumes that revealed more skin than ever before. Since total nudity was banned, they designed outfits that covered the front but left the buttocks exposed. This was the earliest version of the thong—a clever way to obey the law while still generating shock and glamour.
The thong bikini reappeared decades later. In 1974, Austrian-born fashion designer Rudi Gernreich—already known for creating the topless swimsuit—introduced the modern thong bikini. At the time, Los Angeles had banned nude sunbathing, and Gernreich’s design gave people a way to tan with minimal tan lines while still staying “legal.”
But it was in Brazil that the thong bikini truly found its home. On the beaches of Rio de Janeiro, the style quickly became part of the culture. The thong bikini came to symbolize freedom, body confidence, and the country’s beach lifestyle. It also reflected Brazil’s beauty standards, where tanning was—and still is—an important part of self-image. For many Brazilian women, the style wasn’t shocking at all; it was simply normal beachwear.
By the 1980s, the thong bikini had spread beyond Brazil. Pop culture helped push it into the global mainstream. Celebrities and supermodels wore thongs on beaches and in photoshoots. Cher even performed in them on stage. Models like Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell posed in thong swimsuits for magazines, turning the look into a symbol of glamour.
In the 1990s, the thong was no longer limited to swimwear—it became central to lingerie fashion. Pop stars like Britney Spears and Paris Hilton helped popularize the “whale tail,” where a thong waistband peeked above low-rise jeans. The style appeared everywhere—from music videos to Victoria’s Secret runway shows.
In 1999, the trend reached its peak when R&B singer Sisqó released The Thong Song. The track became a global hit, and thong sales soared. Victoria’s Secret, which had already been promoting thongs in its catalogues and stores, reported a huge boost. The thong was no longer niche—it was mainstream.
The thong’s rise also brought backlash. Many critics argued the style was too sexual. In the United States, some towns banned thong bikinis from beaches, labeling them “indecent.” Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was one such example, and women were even arrested for wearing them.
The thong was also pulled into scandal. During the late 1990s, the Monica Lewinsky–Bill Clinton scandal made headlines after reports claimed Lewinsky once flashed her thong at Clinton. The detail cemented the thong as a symbol of sexual provocation in the public imagination.
By the late 2000s, fashion began moving away from the thong. High-waisted underwear and “granny panties” staged a comeback, helped by designers. Many women said they preferred comfort and coverage. For a time, thongs were dismissed as outdated—a relic of the hyper-sexualized pop culture of the 1990s.
Even when thongs fell out of favor in lingerie, they never disappeared in swimwear. The rise of the Kardashian era—with its focus on curvy bodies and Brazilian butt lifts—brought renewed attention to the backside. At the same time, gym culture and fitness influencers put new focus on glutes, making thong-style swimwear more appealing again.
On Instagram, on reality shows like Love Island, and on fashion runways, thong bikinis became more common. Celebrities like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Lizzo, and Jennifer Lopez embraced them, wearing thong swimsuits at beaches, pool parties, and even on stage.
Retailers followed suit. Fast-fashion brands like Pretty Little Thing began selling dozens of thong bikini styles at low prices. Even more traditional retailers, such as Marks & Spencer in the UK, introduced thong swimwear to meet customer demand. The thong was no longer a daring choice—it was widely available, affordable, and normalized.
What makes the thong bikini’s return different today is how it is understood. In earlier decades, the thong was often viewed purely as sexual—designed for the male gaze. Now, many women say they wear it for themselves. Fashion historian Lydia Edwards notes that swimwear has always reflected society’s views on modesty and morality. For the last century, bikinis and swimsuits have been used to police women’s bodies. The thong, in particular, was often criticized not for what it revealed, but for what it represented: freedom and control over one’s body.
For Gen Z, the thong bikini is less about pleasing others and more about self-expression. Many see it as a confidence boost—a way to embrace their bodies without shame. Importantly, it is also being worn by a wider range of people. Swimwear brands now offer thong bikinis in more sizes, styles, and fabrics, catering to different body types. Gender boundaries are also shifting, with some men embracing thong swimwear as well.
As time passes, what was once shocking is now seen as normal. On social media platforms, young users treat thong bikinis as just another style option—no more controversial than high-waisted bottoms.
Despite its resurgence, the thong bikini remains controversial in many places. In 2025, a council in Greater Sydney, Australia, banned thong and G-string bikinis from public pools, sparking heated debate about whether such rules are about decency or control. Critics argued that men in skimpy swim trunks are rarely targeted, highlighting how dress codes often apply more harshly to women.
The thong bikini, then, remains a paradox. It is both ordinary and daring, sexy and practical. It has been banned in some places and celebrated in others. It has been tied to pop culture, politics, and feminism.
From the showgirls of the 1939 World’s Fair to the beaches of Rio, from Cher to Lizzo, from scandal to socials, the thong bikini has had a remarkable journey. Each time it seemed to disappear, it found its way back—shaped by changing ideas about the body, sexuality, and freedom. Today, it is no longer just a symbol of shock. For many, it is a symbol of choice. And as long as fashion continues to evolve, the thong bikini will likely keep cycling in and out of style—always controversial, always powerful, and always central to the story of how society views women and their bodies. [Rh/VP]
