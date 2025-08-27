From Scandal to Mainstream: How the Thong Bikini Rose, Fell, and Returned as a Symbol of Fashion and Freedom

The 2010s Shift

Even when thongs fell out of favor in lingerie, they never disappeared in swimwear. The rise of the Kardashian era—with its focus on curvy bodies and Brazilian butt lifts—brought renewed attention to the backside. At the same time, gym culture and fitness influencers put new focus on glutes, making thong-style swimwear more appealing again.

On Instagram, on reality shows like Love Island, and on fashion runways, thong bikinis became more common. Celebrities like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Lizzo, and Jennifer Lopez embraced them, wearing thong swimsuits at beaches, pool parties, and even on stage.

Retailers followed suit. Fast-fashion brands like Pretty Little Thing began selling dozens of thong bikini styles at low prices. Even more traditional retailers, such as Marks & Spencer in the UK, introduced thong swimwear to meet customer demand. The thong was no longer a daring choice—it was widely available, affordable, and normalized.

A New Meaning

What makes the thong bikini’s return different today is how it is understood. In earlier decades, the thong was often viewed purely as sexual—designed for the male gaze. Now, many women say they wear it for themselves. Fashion historian Lydia Edwards notes that swimwear has always reflected society’s views on modesty and morality. For the last century, bikinis and swimsuits have been used to police women’s bodies. The thong, in particular, was often criticized not for what it revealed, but for what it represented: freedom and control over one’s body.

For Gen Z, the thong bikini is less about pleasing others and more about self-expression. Many see it as a confidence boost—a way to embrace their bodies without shame. Importantly, it is also being worn by a wider range of people. Swimwear brands now offer thong bikinis in more sizes, styles, and fabrics, catering to different body types. Gender boundaries are also shifting, with some men embracing thong swimwear as well.

As time passes, what was once shocking is now seen as normal. On social media platforms, young users treat thong bikinis as just another style option—no more controversial than high-waisted bottoms.