Environment

Four Punjab officials suspended for stubble-burning incidents

The suspended officials are Chief Agriculture Officer Harbans Singh and Agriculture Officers Satish Kumar, Harpal Singh, and Bhupinder Singh.
Stubble-burning is ravaging North India. (Representative Image)
Stubble-burning is ravaging North India. (Representative Image)IANS
NewsGram Desk

Punjab's Agriculture Department on Sunday suspended four officials for dereliction of duty in detecting stubble-burning incidents in the state.

The government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against stubble burning and has been organizing campaigns to sensitize farmers not to burn the stubble.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has asked the agriculture officials to ensure crop residue is not set ablaze in the fields. But the government found these four officers were not adhering to the directions.

The suspended officials are Chief Agriculture Officer Harbans Singh and Agriculture Officers Satish Kumar, Harpal Singh, and Bhupinder Singh.

(KB/IANS)

air pollution
Delhi
pollution
Punjab
north india
stubble burning
Stubble-burning
Pollution in North India

Related Stories

No stories found.
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com