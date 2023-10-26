Exploring the depths: The adventures of a marine biologist

By Sanjana Chevalam and Pragya Solanki



Prerana Gawde studies baitfish in the Lakshadweep Islands, filling data gaps in our current knowledge of these tiny fish, and contributing to the sustainability of small-scale fisheries in an ecologically-sensitive region. Her work lies at the intersection of the relatively unexplored, both in subject and geography, and she’s worked hard to create a niche for herself in marine conservation. “I strongly believe that to have a lasting career in the marine environment, you need a lot of passion and a never-give-up attitude. It’s all about loving what you do and staying determined along the way,” she says.

The beginning of her tryst with the ocean



A word of praise from her biology teacher in school fanned the flames of her interest in the subject. It was further fuelled by her father, who encouraged her to pursue research and create her own body of knowledge. This led her to study zoology at both the undergraduate and postgraduate levels at the University of Mumbai.



She found inspiration everywhere — from old science manuscripts in the college library to a DD Girnar (Gujarati language channel of Doordarshan) broadcast featuring Dr Dipani Sutaria, a young researcher working on marine mammal ecology.



After completing her master’s, Prerana knew her days as a student hadn’t reached an end. However, she was unclear about the way forward, and she didn’t have support in terms of guidance and mentorship from subject experts.



She sent out emails to researchers across the biological sciences in India, from cancer research to marine biology. They were shots in the dark, but she hoped that at least one would hit the mark. And it did.



Her email to Professor Kartik Shanker (Indian Institute of Science) led to her meeting him and Dr Naveen Namboothri (Dakshin Foundation) the following week.

This interaction convinced Prerana that, despite the many options before her, her heart lay in marine research. As a plus, she was already an excellent swimmer. When Prof. Shanker offered her the opportunity to travel to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for a volunteer position at ANET, her parents were hesitant, but her sister persuaded them by saying, “Prerana has the right to carve out her own path. Let her go.”



Thus began Prerana’s great tryst with the ocean.



On the islands, she met Mahima Jaini, a marine researcher working at Dakshin, in whom Prerana saw qualities she wished to imbibe: independence, self-sufficiency and steadfastness. Inspired, she extended her stay in the Andamans after her volunteer work ended. Following a brief stint as a receptionist and housekeeping staff at a resort on the islands, she was given an opportunity by Jurgen Van Duffel to work at the dive shop, ScubaLov. She went on to become a divemaster and taught diving to people who were often discovering the deep sea for the first time. The role also gave her a chance to explore marine life, learn practical skills such as equipment repair, and pursue underwater photography.”