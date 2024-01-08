Preparing for an Uncertain Hurricane Season

Hurricane Season:- When a hurricane or even a strong tropical storm strikes, it leaves a path of destruction that could leave homeowners without power for days – even weeks. Power outages are becoming more frequent due to an aging electrical grid, which makes it crucial to build a preparedness plan that involves a backup power solution.

“Weather is uncertain and changes rapidly,” said Mark McGinnis, Certified Consulting Meteorologist with Fair Skies Consulting, and a longtime observer of hurricane trends. “From a safety perspective, you don’t want to be rushing at the last minute. That is a stressful situation for any family. Act now to think through the different possible scenarios and create a plan to protect your family and your home.”

“With such high levels of uncertainty surrounding this year's hurricane season, homeowners and business owners need to do everything they can to prepare now,” said Kyle Raabe, president of Consumer Power for Generac Power Systems, a global energy technology company. “Making a plan ahead of time that includes a source of backup power is an important step to ensure you and your loved ones remain safe and comfortable in the event of a strong storm.”

Quick Tips

Power outage experts from Generac have provided tips on how to prepare for blackouts during hurricane season:

Identify the safest location in the home to wait out a storm, and review emergency plans for evacuation, based on your local government’s recommendations.

Identify when your nearest evacuation centers will open and, if applicable, which ones allow pets. As an alternative to an evacuation center, reach out to friends or family who live outside of the forecasted cone of impact and create a list of potential evacuation locations.

Designate a main location and a backup location to meet after the storm.

Gather local area maps in the event mobile devices lack service or electricity.

Build an emergency kit.

Compile contact information for relevant family members and keep it handy in a wallet or purse. Create a communication plan in case of an outage.

Consider investing in a portable or home standby generator to backup critical components of your home. If you already have a generator, be sure it is well-maintained, so it is ready to work when you need it most.

It’s important to remember that, even in a slower-than-average hurricane season, it only takes one strong storm to cause serious destruction. Therefore, it's crucial to prepare equally for every season, regardless of the forecasted activity. NewsUSA/SP