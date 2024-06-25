Expert: Heat dome health hazards and what this means for future summers

More than 100 million U.S. residents in 27 states received extreme heat alerts this week due to the heat dome, a large area of high pressure that traps and stagnates hot air, causing a heat wave that can last anywhere from a few days to a few weeks.

Some states have seen the health impacts of extreme heat as cities report heat-related hospital visits and deaths.

Mostafijur Rahman, an assistant professor of environmental epidemiology at Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, said extreme heat is a health crisis that will only worsen due to the threat of climate change. Rahman said the elderly, people with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, children, outdoor workers, and homeless individuals are most at risk from the effects of heat.

“Exposure to extreme heat can lead to serious health consequences by impairing our body’s thermoregulation system, causing heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and dehydration,” Rahman said. “Additionally, extreme heat puts extra strain on the heart, which is particularly dangerous for individuals with cardiovascular problems or high blood pressure.”