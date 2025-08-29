Top 7 Places Where There Are More Animals Than Humans

For years, people have joked that New Zealand has more sheep than people—and for a long time, it was true. Back in the 1980s, the country had around 70 million sheep, while the human population was much smaller. That meant every person could, in theory, have a flock of 22 sheep. But today, the picture looks very different. By 2024, sheep numbers had fallen to about 25 million, compared with a little over 5 million people. This means the ratio of sheep to humans has dropped below five to one, the lowest level since records began in the 1850s.

So, why the big change? Farming patterns have shifted. Many farmers moved away from sheep and into dairy or forestry, which make more money. At the same time, wool prices have crashed. Between 2013 and 2021, the price of New Zealand wool almost halved, and during the pandemic, prices dropped so low that farmers could barely cover the cost of shearing.

Another reason is forestry. More sheep farms are being sold and converted into forests because planting trees allows landowners to earn money by selling carbon offsets. A report in 2022 found that since 2017, around 175,000 hectares of sheep and beef farms were sold for forestry, and nearly 40% of those sales were for carbon-only farming. Even with these changes, New Zealand still has a higher sheep-to-person ratio