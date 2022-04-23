Fashion

This Summer go glam with shimmer

While summer fashion is mostly about fun florals and soft pastels, this time there's some shimmer on the list as well.
NewsGram Desk

At the recent Alia-Ranbir post-wedding celebration, a bunch of celebrities dressed in sequins and glitter. If you're looking to experiment with the season's preferred trend and need some inspiration, look no further.

Kriti Sanon wore a bright orange dress from Dubai-based brand Alina Anwar Couture.
Go Shorty

Kriti Sanon

For the promotion of her latest film, Kriti Sanon wore a bright orange dress from Dubai-based brand Alina Anwar Couture. Sequin dresses are a great celebratory option and they work in all kinds of hues - metallics, pastels, or neons. The actress completed the look with a pair of solid gold earrings.

Ananya Panday closed the show for designers Falguni Shane Peacock at the recently held fashion week in Delhi in a shimmery pink trail dress.
Statement Pieces

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday closed the show for designers Falguni Shane Peacock at the recently held fashion week in Delhi in a shimmery pink trail dress. At another celebration, the Gen-Z star was spotted in a black and silver sheer dress. Panday clearly likes to shine brightest of them all.

Her stylist Tanya Ghavri picked a ruby red asymmetrical dress for the actress.
A for Asymmetrical

Parineeti Chopra

Off-late, Parineeti Chopra's fashion choices have been pretty on-point. Her stylist Tanya Ghavri picked a ruby red asymmetrical dress for the actress. Chopra accessorized her look with diamond jewelry and pointed heels. The fit, style, and styling all worked in her favor

Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted in a striking Valentino gown.
Flowy and Fabulous

Kangana Ranaut

Taking a break from her usual handwoven saris and cotton kurtas, Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted in a striking Valentino gown. The actress has gone super glam for the reality series that she's hosting. To make things more dramatic and edgy, Ranaut opted for purple highlighted eyes, a gold necklace, and gladiator sandals.

Kapoor opted for a sparkly silver bodycon.
Bodycon Is Back

Janhvi Kapoor

Like many of her contemporaries, Janhvi Kapoor too has joined the shimmer bandwagon. For her last few outings, Kapoor opted for a sparkly silver bodycon number from Falguni Shane Peacock, a metallic mini dress, and a mirror gown, both from Manish Malhotra. (AA/IANS)

