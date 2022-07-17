Footwear affects our health inextricably

What you wear on your feet can make or break your look. A flattering overall appearance can only be achieved with the right pair of shoes. It gives you the confidence to walk, move, and feel very differently! If your toes feel stifled or your heels protrude with each step, or you have a toe hang, you're wearing the wrong size shoes.

The wrong shoe size/footwear can negatively impact your health, with ill effects on your body that can persist for years. For women, it is essential to choose the right size when it comes to their footwear, taking into consideration their weight, height, and required comfort levels.

Veena Ashiya, Founder & CEO, of Monrow Shoes - Homegrown D2C Shoe Brand says, "You might feel that one is exaggerating, but the wrong footwear which does not provide sufficient support, compresses the feet, or does not complement the natural arch of your feet, can lead to serious side effects. A severe back pain, posture degradation, and excruciating hip and lower back pain, in rare instances, is a possibility."

He further adds, "A woman's pelvic and menstrual health is highly related to how meticulous they are when choosing the right footwear for themselves. Wearing the wrong size and type of footwear, such as heels, tends to push the pelvis region forward and the hips behind, triggering irregular menstruation and infertility in women."