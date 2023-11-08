10 ways to style denims

When putting together a denim ensemble, start by selecting a pair that can be styled in many different ways. In case you are having trouble making a decision, here's a list of your most fashionable B-town hotties dressed in their denim best.

Baggy Jeans

It's common to see Kareena Kapoor Khan leaving her house with a cuppa coffee in her hand. Kareena choses to power dress her baggy jeans with an oversized blazer. She finishes off the look with a pair of white sneakers.

Boot-cut jeans

Janhvi Kapoor's got her dark blue boot-cut jeans down pat, dressing them up with a pair of heels.

Flared Jeans

Alia Bhatt imagined a carefree splash of colour with an embroidered neon t-shirt that perfectly complemented Gucci's Spring/Summer 2018 collection. She left her mark while keeping the glitz in check with a pair of flared jeans.

Hight waist jeans

Anushka opted casual comfort in a short grey sweatshirt and high-waisted denims. Loose locks tumbling over her shoulder keeps the look carefree and playful.