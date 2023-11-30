Fashionably Patriotic

The spirit of the Indian Independence Day is high, and everyone is keen on outfits that signify our patriotism. Dressing up in outfits dedicated to the spirit of freedom is a small gesture to showcase one’s cultural pride and patriotic approach.
The colours of the Indian flag - Saffron, White, Green and the Blue charkha hold so much significance individually. Below are our top five picks from these homegrown brands:
Say it with a handloom saree
The Kanjeevaram sarees are a strong representation of our rich heritage and cultural existence. It also promotes the craftsmanship we hold within the country, and the handicrafts we specialise in.
Availability at: https://www.straavi.com/shop/p/sunshine-dress-whaf3-jblln-zap9w-jpf28-dz2t6-69wty-6b89k-x5zxs-4rwtj
Embrace Sustainability along with traditional values
The white colour is extremely powerful, and speaks volumes for what it represents to be. It brings peace, prosperity and positive vibes just by looking at the same. This pleasing gypsy white saree is a must have for this Independence day.
Availability at: https://anousshka.com/collections/anusara-by-anousshka/products/organza-saree-gypsy-white
Drawstring tops
It is the ties that bind us to our cultural rules, and there is no country richer than India in terms of their cultural values and traditions we hold.
Availability at: https://anousshka.com/collections/tops/products/drawstring-shirt
Going the extra mile by choosing to wear a Lehenga
Lehengas are an integral part of any celebration, and are the perfect dressy picks for celebrations and flag hoisting functions or other cultural events which would be going on to embrace the Independence Day spirit. This one is a cool blue grey mix and sustainable in nature.
Availability at: https://anousshka.com/collections/anusara-by-anousshka/products/peheraav-lehenga-cool-grey
The go-to outfit for this Independence day
An outfit choice speaks a lot about a person’s personality. With the country embracing the Indian Independence Day occasion, let us inculcate our belief that beauty lies in simplicity. The outfit oozes warmth, with soft fabric and simple designs used to shine on the overall outlook of the dress reflecting one’s personality.
Availability at: https://aroundthecityshop.com/products/rona-dress