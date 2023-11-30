Fashionably Patriotic

The spirit of the Indian Independence Day is high, and everyone is keen on outfits that signify our patriotism. Dressing up in outfits dedicated to the spirit of freedom is a small gesture to showcase one’s cultural pride and patriotic approach.

The colours of the Indian flag - Saffron, White, Green and the Blue charkha hold so much significance individually. Below are our top five picks from these homegrown brands:

Say it with a handloom saree

The Kanjeevaram sarees are a strong representation of our rich heritage and cultural existence. It also promotes the craftsmanship we hold within the country, and the handicrafts we specialise in.