ramlila In varanasi

By: Maria Wirth

In December 1985, I was sitting at the back of a small temple at the outskirts of Chamba near Tehri when some boys discovered me and, typically for Indian kids, who are never shy, started asking me questions.

“Where you are from? Do people there also know about Ram?”

“No, where I am from, people don’t know about Ram”, I replied.

They looked disappointed. Only then I realised that the crackling of loudspeakers that I heard from a village downhill, was in preparation for the Ramlila.

A year later, I attended the grand Ramleela in Varanasi over 30 evenings and wrote about it for a German magazine to give Germans also the chance to know about Ram, the Prince and later King of Ayodhya.

I reproduce the article here in a shorter version, since it is again that special time of the year, when Ram’s story is staged in Varanasi and other places all over the country, probably in very much the same way as it has been way back in 1986.

Here is my shortened English translation:

Ram, the prince of Ayodhya, lived many thousand years ago. Yet even today most people in India know in detail his eventful life story, which is recounted in the Ramayana. Not only in India – in Nepal, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and Indonesia, too, Ram had great influence on art and literature. An international Ramayana festival last year in Bangkok made clear, how alive Ram is even today and which great importance the Ramayana has in Southeast Asia. ‘If Asia has an epic in common, it is the Ramayana’, was declared in Bangkok.

In the land of its origin, however, the Ramayana is more than a grand epic. It is a sacred scripture that contains all what one needs to know to live a dignified life and to conduct oneself in an ideal way in the different relationships. Ram is not only an exemplary human being, but an avatar, a conscious embodiment of the divine principle that comes down to earth whenever the bad is gaining the upper hand, and humanity strays from the dharmic path.