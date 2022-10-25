Diwali parties hosted by Bollywood

A well-known fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a Diwali party on October 20. Numerous celebrities were part of it to enlighten the Diwali celebrations. It appeared as though the entire Bollywood industry had gathered at Manish Malhotra's party.



You did read that correctly. If you can think of someone, you probably saw them there, along with a close friend or relative, At the gathering, we noticed Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, and a number of other celebrities. At Manish Malhotra's party, the starlets stole the show as many of them, including Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and others, were present.