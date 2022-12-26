In traditional Christmas message, Pope Francis prays for Ukraine, end of world hunger

Recalling how Bethlehem means “house of bread," the 86-year-old pontiff called on the world to remember children who go hungry today while so much food is wasted, and resources are spent instead on weapons. He pointed out how the war in Ukraine has worsened the reality of world hunger, especially in Afghanistan and the Horn of Africa, which is facing widespread famine. He said food is used as a weapon of war by making distribution difficult to people already suffering.

“On this day, let us learn from the prince of peace and — starting with those who hold political responsibilities — commit ourselves to making food solely an instrument of peace,” he said.

In an interview that aired Sunday, President Vladimir Putin said Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine, but that Kyiv and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks.

The Kremlin says it will fight until all its aims are achieved while Kyiv says it will not rest until every Russian soldier is ejected from all Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.