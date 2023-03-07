Holi outfits inspired by iconic Bollywood songs

By: Olivia Sarkar
Holi is celebrated with great zeal and excitement by people from all communities and faiths, it's a celebration of diversity and unity, celebrating life, love, and joy. The festival has made a special place for itself on celluloid and some of the most iconic Bollywood tracks are on the theme of Holi.
Here's some fashion inspiration drawn from well-known Holi Bollywood numbers for this year's celebrations.
A dhoti and a blue Badhani shirt spell traditional Rajasthani style. Ranveer elevated his look by adding an open Kedia Kurta and Chelsea boots with a monk strap.
Ditch the white and take a lesson from Deepika who chooses to pair her denim shorts with a red shirt, especially if Indian clothing isn't your thing, and you just want to feel comfortable while wearing bright colors.
Ranbir kept it straightforward -- a checked shirt, denim, and a bandana.
Varun is first seen wearing a short, half-sleeved kurta with a cool bandi, followed by a vest with two layers.
Alia can be seen sporting a vibrant yellow costume that perfectly compliments Holi hues. For a Holi celebration, think about wearing a vivid yellow lehenga and, if you're feeling up to it, a mangtika.
Wear a pale pink outfit, just like Priyanka, whether you're celebrating with family and friends, or going to one of the big Holi events in your city. When the DJ says, "Do me a favor, let's play Holi," you'll be wearing the perfect Holi costume.
Who says men can't drape scarves and dupattas? Dhanush's red chunni with a plain shirt and pants makes an impact.
A button-down white shirt, a pair of jeans, and some killer-looking sneakers throw in a punch. (KB/IANS)