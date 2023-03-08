Holi specialties for you

For the batter:

For the pakoras:

Various pieces of vegetables for the batter, optional

Method:

With the ingredients for the batter, make a batter of dropping consistency.

Adjust the water as required.

Mix the onions and potatoes into the batter and sneak in the ground cannabis leaves paste.

Heat the oil in a kadhai till some batter dropped into the oil comes up at once.

Now scoop the pieces of the vegetable out of the batter and drop them into the hot oil.

Fry over medium heat, to very light brown.

Remove from oil with a slotted spoon and set aside.

Continue till all the onions and potatoes are used up.

When ready to serve, heat oil again and fry the pakoras over high heat till golden brown.