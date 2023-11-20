How music festivals are promoting ecotourism in the country?

Music fests like Bacardi NH7 Weekender, Magnetic Fields, Sula Fest, Echoes of Earth, Sunburn Festival, Jodhpur RIFF, Ragasthan, VH1 Supersonic, Ziro Festival of Music are effectively taking initiatives to promote ecotourism while organising cultural music and practices that revitalise our respect for Indian symphonies and maestros.

Varun Koorichh, VP Marketing and Portfolio Head, Diageo India, said “India, known for its rich diversity and profound love for music, channels this through music festivals which are now increasingly embracing eco-consciousness. The festival incorporates activities such as plogging, crafting sustainable camps, and partaking in green masterclasses all while enjoying the locally inspired cuisine, and grooving to the scintillating music performances. The festival takes a strong stand in favour of sustainability by creatively repurposing bamboo for the stage setup and employing bamboo light fixtures for decor. We firmly believe in encouraging green seekers to embrace an eco-conscious lifestyle and, in turn, fostering eco-tourism. As our country takes significant strides towards ecotourism through music festivals, the Ziro music festival stands as a shining example of this endeavour and we are resolute in extending our commitment with Green Vibes, a festival that harmonises with nature to further propagate eco-consciousness.”

The Emergence of Music Festival in India

Over the years, music festivals in India have surged of gained popularity wherein, music lovers from all across the globe gravitate to music hotspots to let the music rhythms and nature’s sounds take control! This is why, ‘n’ a number of music fests have started incorporating eco-friendly practices and promoting sustainability. Such initiatives give people exposure to nature’s hidden gems and what it has in store to amaze them. This enables them to broaden their perception beyond the ragas of Indian cultural music, understanding the significance of music festivals.

Prashansa Kapoor recently attended the Ziro Festival of Music, one of the largest open-air festivals set amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh. She said that, “Indian culture, especially music festivals, bring fans in throngs and this becomes more exciting when artists, bands, and DJs grace its charm with their music sensations. The thrill and environment become so enthusiastic that as a tourist, nobody would want to go back to their homes. This is how music festivals witness massive footfall as they weave and ignite people’s emotions to new realms due to which, sustainable and musical fests are no longer an unfamiliar thing in India.

Such exposures of sustainability and ecotourism have created more demand for musical fests as the genre and beats of different music seem like a healing medicine to souls and cater to different music tastes. This has also created a vast platform for numerous artists, leading bands, and performers, enabling them to showcase their talent with great recall and recognition.

Marko Veisson from the Estonian nu-folk duo band Puuluup, who performed at Ziro said, “Performing at musical fests often gives us an opportunity to encourage and embrace eco-consciousness because it's heartening to see that music festivals are stepping up their game by recognizing their environmental impact and taking proactive measures to mitigate it. Though it involves a lot of travel and resource consumption specifically for festival organisers, nevertheless, it's great to see people making an effort to address environmental concerns. These events not only advocate eco-consciousness but inspire people to be more inclined to integrate eco-conscious practices into their daily lives”.

In fact, with recent evolutions, innovation, and developments in technology, digitalization in India is also growing at a rapid pace via which, organisers of music festivals can better tap into the music lovers and audiences interested in attending such festivals, leveraging social media. Social media platforms are better at bridging the gap between festivals and potential attendees as the power of such platforms better drive awareness and lineup announcement that generates more excitement and leads to effective engagement among people.

People often find a reason to go on trips or often wait for long weekends or some occasions that give them a chance to plan a trip. Most of the time, they prefer to go to lush greeneries or hills to dive deeper into the serene sound of nature where music festivals, edge their travel schedules. Since music festivals take place at scenic locations, the fusion of music, nature, and tourism contributes to the growth and popularity of sustainable development too. “Ziro is located in a lush and picturesque location of Arunachal Pradesh surrounded by the Eastern Himalayas. The natural beauty of the location adds to the festival and charm, with rolling hills, forests, and paddy fields providing a breathtaking backdrop. The festival also creatively repurposes bamboo for the stage setup, employing bamboo light fixtures for décor which is truly commendable”, said Marko.

He also added, “The plastic usage policy is quite strict here which is a stark contrast to metro cities like Delhi, Bombay, and Pune where I have performed. As an artist, I am truly captivated by the sheer brilliance of the setup. The way it is in perfect harmony with nature contributes to the overall ambiance and experience, making it all the more distinctive and memorable for all of us”.

The blend of music with nature and cultural tradition equipped attendees with unique experiences since these festivals incorporate multiple elements like food vendors, art installations, tribal dances, themed zones, flea markets, and a lot more. Bobby Hano, Co-Founder and Festival Director, of Ziro Festival, said "This is a boost for responsible tourism in the northeast and will hopefully pave the way for a generation of eco-responsible artists and music lovers.” Owing to the multi-dimensional approach, the festival organisers are also enabled to cut down on plastic or other hazardous products that can harm the environment. They opt for traditional building materials like wood, bamboo, banana leaves, floral decorations, etc that contribute to the growth of music festivals and render immersive cultural experiences. IANS/KB