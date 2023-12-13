10 budget-friendly DIY Christmas decorations

Christmas Decorations:- The holidays are a special time, and you can make your home feel magical without spending too much. Use your creativity and try some easy DIY ideas to make your home cozy and inviting. Our experts have some unique and budget-friendly Christmas decoration suggestions to bring joy to your home.

Old Furniture Setup Paint: According to Raghunandan Saraf, CEO of Saraf Furniture old furniture can be revived by giving it a new look with a fresh coat of paint. He said, "Pick cheerful Christmas colours like red, green, orange, or white to bring a lively vibe to your favourite pieces. Add a festive touch to smaller furniture details, such as side tables or bookshelves, with a coat of holiday-themed paint. It's an easy way to make your space feel festive and new."

DIY Lampshade Makeover: Decorate your lampshades by using dark-coloured fabrics or ribbons. This easy DIY trick can quickly add a bit of Christmas vibe to any room. It's a simple way to make your space feel more festive and cheerful.

Recycle Old Rugs in Festive Colors: Give your old rugs a fresh look by dying them in warm, festive colours like red or green. It's a budget-friendly way to add a pop of Christmas vibe to your floors and make your space feel festive.