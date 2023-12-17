Bhutan to celebrate 116th National Day on 17th December, 2023

The monarchy, led by His Majesty The King, continues to play a pivotal role in guiding the nation towards peace, prosperity, and the unique philosophy of 'Gross National Happiness.' This visionary leadership has not only shaped Bhutan's present but also influences its future, with a particular focus on the well-being and aspirations of the younger generations.

The 116th National Day celebration will feature the prestigious awards ceremony for Bhutan’s Orders, Decorations, and Medals, recognizing outstanding contributions to the country by individuals and groups. It will also feature the highly anticipated annual address by His Majesty, where he shares his vision for Bhutan now and in the future. The event promises a cultural extravaganza, showcasing traditional performances by the Royal Academy of Performing Arts and other selected groups, as well as a concert featuring popular Bhutanese performers. This year is a particularly special year as more than 150 VIPs from around the world have been invited to join in the celebrations in Thimphu. The 116th National Day celebration is expected to captivate the hearts of Bhutanese citizens and visitors alike, embodying the spirit of unity, tradition, and forward-looking optimism.