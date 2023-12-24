The Secret Santa Society

Westside Home Green Small Christmas Tree With Star

Imagine a small and enchanting green Christmas tree. Well, your dream comes true with our Westside Home tree. Proudly standing at 28cm, it's the perfect backdrop for holiday joy with its wrapped jute and cream star.

Studiowest Eau De Parfum Pack of 3, 30ml Each

Step up your fragrance collection with this set of three unique essences in eau de parfum by Studiowest. Crafted to match all aspects of your lively personality, smoothly shift into the cozy embrace of vanilla and black currant, experience the refreshing burst of citrus and amber, and let the gentle fusion of rose and apricot add enchantment to every moment.

Bobbi Brown Elevated Essentials Skincare Trio Set

A limited-edition trio of skin-loving essentials in travel-ready sizes so you can glow on the go available at Tata CLiQ Palette. Our multitasking Vitamin Enriched Face Base nourishes, plumps and primes skin for makeup, while it hydrates, brightens and preps under-eyes for corrector and concealer. Extra Lip Tint smooths and softens lips with hydration, while delivering 24-hour plumping and a hint of color. The eye base helps moisturize and smooth under-eyes and reduce the look of dark circles over time.

Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka

At Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka, the Bliss Basket awaits to add a touch of magic to your celebrations. Unwrap the joy with Mince Pies, a Traditional Plum Cake, and Classic Ginger Biscotti, meticulously packed alongside a charming Santa Claus figurine in a handcrafted basket. This delightful ensemble promises to bring the warmth and sweetness of Christmas to your loved ones, making it a perfect gift for those who appreciate the art of gourmet indulgence.

Michael Kors

Michael Kors' 42mm Everest watch features a fuchsia sunray dial, three-hand movement and fuchsia silicone strap.

Emporio Armani

Emporio Armani's 32mm watch features a black mother of pearl, three-hand movement and green leather strap.

Diesel

Diesel's 44mm Vert watch features a black sunray dial, three-hand date movement and black textured leather strap.

L’Epée

L’Epée 1839's Grenade is a revolutionary desk and mantel clock inspired by the MKII grenade. With a design mirroring the explosive device, Grenade's pin, akin to the grenade's fuse, activates the clock for time setting and winding. Pulling the pin focuses the mind on the present, emphasizing the value of each second. By adjusting time and winding the mainspring, Grenade urges mindfulness, compelling you to savor each fleeting moment. Crafted by master watchmakers, this clock transcends mere functionality, offering a captivating and immersive experience that challenges conventional perceptions of timekeeping . Price on request Grenade is a limited edition of 99 pieces in each colours. The first set of colors are: 50 Shades of Grey, Pink Coral Reef, Deep Blue, Wild Blue Yonder, Emerald Glade, Green Forest Dawn, Red October, Purple Rain, and Black Raven

Seiko

With this new Landmaster, a light and comfortable fit is ensured through a case made of pure titanium, a material with excellent corrosion resistance, while a super hard coating protects from scratches. The compass ring and rotating bezel, hallmarks of the Landmaster series, have been given a three-dimensional shape for ease of operation and legibility. Powering the new Landmaster is the in-house caliber 8L35, created to withstand harsh environments. This highly accurate movement was assembled and adjusted by the skilled craftsmen and women of Shizukuishi.

Celebrate Christmas with Anastasia Beverly Hills

Celebrate the magic of Christmas with Anastasia Beverly Hills' newest creation—the Oh So Dewy! Kit. This exquisite collection captures the essence of the winter season with its Sugar Glow Kit with four shades of highlighting powder, soft-focus effect Stick Blush and the irresistible Dewy Set Spray for a glimmering finish. Illuminate your holiday festivities with radiant hues that effortlessly enhance your beauty, making every moment merry and bright. Embrace glowing glamour this holiday season.

Laneige Sweet Night Set & Midnight Minis Set

This Christmas, unwrap the Laneige Sweet Night Set and let the magic of hydration transform your skin and lips into a soft, sweet sensation. Laneige Sweet Night Set, a delightful combination of lip and face mask that promises to lavish your skin and lip with care. This Christmas, give the gift of hydration to your loved ones, ensuring they wake up to incredibly soft skin and irresistibly supple, sweet-smelling lips. The set includes a face mask and a lip mask, making it the perfect duo for a pampering self-care routine.

Celebrate this Christmas with Kiko Milano

This Christmas Kiko Milano brings you the perfect way to embrace and share the sense of togetherness with your loved ones. Prepare to embark on a journey of beauty and elegance as we present our Christmas gifting kit featuring the best sellers from Kiko Milano.

The kit is designed to elevate your Christmas gifting experience, allowing you to express your love and appreciation for those who light up your life.

Moira's Christmas Glamour Kit Sparkles with Chrismagic!

Unlock the enchantment of Christmas with Moira's Chrismagic Glamour Kit, a delightful collection that transforms ordinary moments into extraordinary memories. Embrace the holiday spirit with a touch of magic, radiance, and glam, as Moira weaves joy and sparkle into every beauty ritual this Christmas Day.

Sepia Hudson Toilet Bag

Unveiling a chic and versatile wash bag that's a fusion of style and functionality! Designed with sleek LWG certified leather touches and sporty vibes, it boasts a roomy main compartment, internal zippers, and a handy wrist band.

Black Romana Evening Bag

The Romana handbag, a stylish geometry lesson! Sporting soft structured gussets, an exclusive twist lock, and a trapezoidal silhouette, it's equipped with ample pockets, a roomy main compartment, and more.

Olive Marina Tote

Perona's Marina bag, a craftsmanship marvel! Fashioned from genuine leather with an intricate weave, it flaunts a unique double Solomon's knot pattern. With ample space and versatile style, it's your perfect day-to-night accessory.

Sage Grey Lucy Wool Cape

A vibrant twist on refined sophistication! This contemporary cape jacket, in striking alpine blue, showcases a wool cape, side pockets, sleeve slits, and a button closure, perfect for a chic and polished look.

Brown Xavier I- Pad Holder

Xavier's laptop sleeve: the epitome of sleek sophistication! Slim and stylish, it's designed for laptops and documents. Zip it up to reveal multiple compartments, three pen slots, and a handy phone pocket.

Forest Essentials X MISHO Gift Box

Forest Essentials introduces a limited-edition box featuring the brand’s newly launched Lime, Saffron & Oudh Collection and an exclusive Celestial Pendant designed by MISHO Designs.

This design draws inspiration from pure radiance and a luminescent glow. The Sun and Moon, typically seen as opposites, are two sides of the same cosmic coin, forever intertwined to maintain balance. Just as in Ayurveda, the balance between day and night is essential to maintain harmony and well-being.

Aveda Nutriplenish Overnight Serum

Infused with a nutrient-rich superfood complex of pomegranate seed oil, mango butter and coconut oil, the hair hydration serum restores lost moisture with vital nutrients overnight and overtime. Increases hair hydration by 2x and replenishes lipids in one night. Depleted, dry and brittle strands transform into replenished, manageable hair.

The lightweight, “pillow-proof serum absorbs into hair for 8 hours of continuous hydration. Nourishes all types and textures of dry to severely dry hair.

Versace Limited-Edition Festive Eyewear Collection

0VE4454: Blending a modern design with a feminine silhouette, the cat-eye sun- glasses are the perfect style accessory. The revised bold shape combines recycled acetate, with a translucent Havana brown frame, and gradient-tinted lenses.

0VE4457: These contemporary, squared frame sunglasses are crafted in recycled acetate and available in two colours, including a Havana brown option. The design is detailed with the iconic Medusa emblem which features at the temples.

The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + PhytoCeramides

Natural Moisturizing Factors + PhytoCeramides, formulated with nearly four times more moisturizing emollients and two times more humectants than our Natural Moisturising Factors + HA, helps strengthen the skin barrier, and offers all-day hydration, making it ideal for dry skin.

A rich and replenishing cream, it offers a triple-action approach to targeting dryness with the inclusion of skin-identical Natural Moisturizing Factors, PhytoCeramides and skin lipids. The inclusion of plant-derived Phytoceramides help to improve the look of skin quality, for a fresher, more plumped appearance. IANS/SP