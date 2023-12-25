Must try cocktails to enjoy this Christmas Season

Method

Fill a rocks glass with ice cubesAdd Absolut Vodka and Kahlua, top off by adding a cream layerPour the cream on the back of a spoon to get the layering rightIf you fail with layering, just stir. IT tastes as good!For a drink with fewer calories- try it out with plant-based or regular milk

VODKA ESPRESSO

Ingredients

Ice Cubes40ml Absolut Vodka20ml Kahlua20ml Espresso1 whole Coffee Bean

Method

Fill a shaker with ice cubesAdd all ingredientsShake and strain into a cocktail glassGarnish with a coffee bean

JACOB’S CREEK UNVINED RIESLING STRAWBERRY FLING

Ingredients

2 fresh strawberries1 tsp sugar30mL lime juice120mL Unvined Riesling

Garnish

Hibiscus flower or half strawberry

Method

Muddle strawberry and sugarAdd Unvined Riesling and lime and shakeDouble strain into a martini glass over a hibiscus flowerAdd strawberry to the side of the glass

JACOB’S CREEK UNVINED SHIRAZ SANGRIA

Ingredients

0.75 cup Unvined Shiraz1 Star AniseCinnamon quill2 Cardamom pods0.25 cup Orange JuicePalm sugar to taste

Garnish

Orange and apple slices

Method

Bring wine and spices to just below a simmerAllow to cool in a punch bowlAdd orange juice and sugar to tasteServe over ice with orange, apple and cinnamon. IANS/SP