Daksh: Embracing the Magic of Bollywood
Your name
Daksh Mehra
Tell us in brief about you
I am born and brought up in Delhi. I am doing training in fitness. I am very fitness freak person. I love playing outdoor games and exercises. I do yoga also.
Which film industry do you like the most? Eg: Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood, etc. Please tell the reason.
Bollywood
Which is your most favorite genre and why?
Drama and fitness because that is the genre that entertain and refresh me
Name your 3 most favorite Movies (present or past). And the reasons.
1. Mary Kom: The story talks about Mary Kom’s struggles, being from a poor family to become a world champion in boxing.
2. Dangal: The film is based on the Phogat family from Haryana. The story talks about a father who trains her daughter to become a world-class fighter in wrestling. Aamir Khan in the role of Father Mahavir Singh Phogat. The film had been watched on Chinese streaming platforms more than 400 million times.
3. Chak de India: Chak De! India explores the fictional story of Women’s National Hockey Team, where their coach Kabir (previously ostracised from Indian Men Hockey Team due to loss from Pakistan) unite players from different state of the country and form the strongest Women’s team to lead India in World Cup. The film was inspired by India’s 2002 Commonwealth Games victory.
Name your 3 most favorite Actors/Actresses (present or past). And the reasons.
1. Vicky Kaushal: I like his personality. He looks so cool Punjabi boy. His dance is also good.
2. Akshay Kumar: I like his daily routine workouts and his fitness regime.
3. John Abrahm: He does stunts in a film more than acting. I like his acting, physical fitness and his body.
Who is your favorite Dancer? Why
Remo de Souza. I think he has very good knowledge about dance. He minutely analyze and judge the dance moves.
Who is your favorite Comedian? Why?
Abhishek Upamanyu. He is an outstanding stand- up comedian. The way he performs and acts on the stage is fabulous.
Do you like old movies the most or new ones? Name some of them
New ones like Pathaan, Dream Girl, Tarla, IB 71, Dangal, Surma, Marry Kom, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Toofan, Gold, Jhund, Panga, Sultan, etc.
Do you like to watch movies on OTT platform or go to cinema hall to watch movie?
OTT
Have you seen Sholay or DDLJ? Do you think these movies have no competition even today? Why?
No but heard a lot about them and their favourite dialogues.
If you get a chance to have dinner with an actor, who would you like that to be?
Akshay Kumar
If you get a chance to have dinner with an actress, who would you like that to be?
Shehnaaz Gill
Which is your favorite dialogue and which movie is it from?
"Gold To Gold Hota Hai, Chhora Laave Ya Chhori" from Dangal.
Daksh Mehra/ FilmMania /AK