Daksh: Embracing the Magic of Bollywood
Daksh: Embracing the Magic of Bollywood
Film Mania

Daksh: Embracing the Magic of Bollywood

Daksh's admiration for Bollywood extends beyond the big screen. He enthusiastically follows Bollywood stars and has watched several movies.
Q

Your name

A

Daksh Mehra

Q

Tell us in brief about you

A

I am born and brought up in Delhi. I am doing training in fitness. I am very fitness freak person. I love playing outdoor games and exercises. I do yoga also.

Q

Which film industry do you like the most? Eg: Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood, etc. Please tell the reason.

A

Bollywood

Q

Which is your most favorite genre and why?

A

Drama and fitness because that is the genre that entertain and refresh me

Q

Name your 3 most favorite Movies (present or past). And the reasons.

A

1. Mary Kom: The story talks about Mary Kom’s struggles, being from a poor family to become a world champion in boxing.


2. Dangal: The film is based on the Phogat family from Haryana. The story talks about a father who trains her daughter to become a world-class fighter in wrestling. Aamir Khan in the role of Father Mahavir Singh Phogat. The film had been watched on Chinese streaming platforms more than 400 million times.


3. Chak de India: Chak De! India explores the fictional story of Women’s National Hockey Team, where their coach Kabir (previously ostracised from Indian Men Hockey Team due to loss from Pakistan) unite players from different state of the country and form the strongest Women’s team to lead India in World Cup. The film was inspired by India’s 2002 Commonwealth Games victory.

Q

Name your 3 most favorite Actors/Actresses (present or past). And the reasons.

A

1. Vicky Kaushal: I like his personality. He looks so cool Punjabi boy. His dance is also good.


2. Akshay Kumar: I like his daily routine workouts and his fitness regime.


3. John Abrahm: He does stunts in a film more than acting. I like his acting, physical fitness and his body.

Q

Who is your favorite Dancer? Why

A

Remo de Souza. I think he has very good knowledge about dance. He minutely analyze and judge the dance moves.

Q

Who is your favorite Comedian? Why?

A

Abhishek Upamanyu. He is an outstanding stand- up comedian. The way he performs and acts on the stage is fabulous.

Q

Do you like old movies the most or new ones? Name some of them

A

New ones like Pathaan, Dream Girl, Tarla, IB 71, Dangal, Surma, Marry Kom, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Toofan, Gold, Jhund, Panga, Sultan, etc.

Q

Do you like to watch movies on OTT platform or go to cinema hall to watch movie?

A

OTT

Q

Have you seen Sholay or DDLJ? Do you think these movies have no competition even today? Why?

A

No but heard a lot about them and their favourite dialogues.

Q

If you get a chance to have dinner with an actor, who would you like that to be?

A

Akshay Kumar

Q

If you get a chance to have dinner with an actress, who would you like that to be?

A

Shehnaaz Gill

Q

Which is your favorite dialogue and which movie is it from?

A

"Gold To Gold Hota Hai, Chhora Laave Ya Chhori" from Dangal.

Daksh Mehra/ FilmMania /AK

bollywood
yoga
ott
drama
Vicky Kaushal
actors
mary kom
Actor Akshay Kumar
Dangal
John Abrahm
Daksh Mehra
Film Mania
Chak de India

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com