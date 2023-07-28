Daksh: Embracing the Magic of Bollywood

A

1. Mary Kom: The story talks about Mary Kom’s struggles, being from a poor family to become a world champion in boxing.



2. Dangal: The film is based on the Phogat family from Haryana. The story talks about a father who trains her daughter to become a world-class fighter in wrestling. Aamir Khan in the role of Father Mahavir Singh Phogat. The film had been watched on Chinese streaming platforms more than 400 million times.



3. Chak de India: Chak De! India explores the fictional story of Women’s National Hockey Team, where their coach Kabir (previously ostracised from Indian Men Hockey Team due to loss from Pakistan) unite players from different state of the country and form the strongest Women’s team to lead India in World Cup. The film was inspired by India’s 2002 Commonwealth Games victory.