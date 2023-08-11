Mastermind Moriarty: Pure Villainy at Its Finest!
Your name
Kumud Mishra
Where do you live? and what do you do? Tell us in brief about you.
CS College Student in Dehradun
Which film industry do you like the most? Eg: Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood, etc.
I don't prefer a specific industry, i watch whatever movies i think i should
Which is your most favorite genre and why?
I enjoy all the genres given that the movie is a good one.
Name your 3 most favorite Movies.
Mission Mangal
Soul
Inception
Name your 3 most favorite Actors/Actresses.
Benedict Cumberbatch
Tom Hiddleston
Emma Watson
Who is your favorite Dancer? Why
Madhuri Dikshit. Her moves are very flexible and attractive.
Who is your favorite Villain? Why (Tell us about a movie, in which his/her performance attracted you)
Moriarty - He's the main villain of Sherlock Holmes and I loved the character because of many reasons. The actor who played him was AWESOME. He was a pure villain. No anti villain shit. He's enjoys being a villain and is very good at it . He doesnt only messes with a person for business purposes. He finds someone equal enough to match him and challanges the character in every possible situation. Its very entertaining all the puzzles he gave to sherlock holmes .
Who is your favorite Comedian? Why
Kevin Hart. He has a very good sense of humor which is the very significant quality for any comedian.
Name 3 Actors/Actresses (if any) who you dislike the most? And the reasons.
Arjun Kapoor
Salman Khan
Do you like old movies the most or new ones? Name some of them
I enjoy all eras movie they just need to be good. Pakeeza, 3 idiots, Kati Patang
Do you like to watch movies on OTT platform or go to cinema hall to watch movie?
Both
If you were to make change(s) in Film industries- what would that be?
To bring more original scripts
Have you seen Sholay or DDLJ? Do you think these movies have no competition even today? Why?
Its because at the time they gained their reputation they were superb, the crowd loved it, stories were good and they reached a peak where not every movie gets to go. I do believe their are better movies than them at the time but they sure did have their own fame and no one can take or erase that
If you get a chance to have dinner with an actor, who would you like that to be?
Definately with Tom Hiddleston
If you get a chance to have dinner with an actress, who would you like that to be?
Deborah Ann Woll
Which is your favorite dialogue and which movie is it from?
Maybe you should take your own advice - Karen Page from Daredevil
Kumud Mishra/Film Mania/TS