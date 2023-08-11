Mastermind Moriarty: Pure Villainy at Its Finest!

A

Moriarty - He's the main villain of Sherlock Holmes and I loved the character because of many reasons. The actor who played him was AWESOME. He was a pure villain. No anti villain shit. He's enjoys being a villain and is very good at it . He doesnt only messes with a person for business purposes. He finds someone equal enough to match him and challanges the character in every possible situation. Its very entertaining all the puzzles he gave to sherlock holmes .