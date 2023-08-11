Mastermind Moriarty: Pure Villainy at Its Finest!

Kumud Mishra's favorite movies are Mission Mangal, Soul and Inception
Moriarty, the epitome of villainy in Sherlock Holmes, captivated audiences with his unparalleled malevolence and relentless challenges to the great detective. A portrayal by an extraordinary actor made him a truly memorable and sinister character.
Q

Your name

A

Kumud Mishra

Q

Where do you live? and what do you do? Tell us in brief about you.

A

CS College Student in Dehradun

Q

Which film industry do you like the most? Eg: Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood, etc.

A

I don't prefer a specific industry, i watch whatever movies i think i should

Q

Which is your most favorite genre and why?

A

I enjoy all the genres given that the movie is a good one.

Q

Name your 3 most favorite Movies.

A

Mission Mangal
Soul
Inception

Q

Name your 3 most favorite Actors/Actresses.

A

Benedict Cumberbatch
Tom Hiddleston
Emma Watson

Q

Who is your favorite Dancer? Why

A

Madhuri Dikshit. Her moves are very flexible and attractive.

Q

Who is your favorite Villain? Why (Tell us about a movie, in which his/her performance attracted you)

A

Moriarty - He's the main villain of Sherlock Holmes and I loved the character because of many reasons. The actor who played him was AWESOME. He was a pure villain. No anti villain shit. He's enjoys being a villain and is very good at it . He doesnt only messes with a person for business purposes. He finds someone equal enough to match him and challanges the character in every possible situation. Its very entertaining all the puzzles he gave to sherlock holmes .

Q

Who is your favorite Comedian? Why

A

Kevin Hart. He has a very good sense of humor which is the very significant quality for any comedian.

Q

Name 3 Actors/Actresses (if any) who you dislike the most? And the reasons.

A

Arjun Kapoor
Salman Khan

Q

Do you like old movies the most or new ones? Name some of them

A

I enjoy all eras movie they just need to be good. Pakeeza, 3 idiots, Kati Patang

Q

Do you like to watch movies on OTT platform or go to cinema hall to watch movie?

A

Both

Q

If you were to make change(s) in Film industries- what would that be?

A

To bring more original scripts

Q

Have you seen Sholay or DDLJ? Do you think these movies have no competition even today? Why?

A

Its because at the time they gained their reputation they were superb, the crowd loved it, stories were good and they reached a peak where not every movie gets to go. I do believe their are better movies than them at the time but they sure did have their own fame and no one can take or erase that

Q

If you get a chance to have dinner with an actor, who would you like that to be?

A

Definately with Tom Hiddleston

Q

If you get a chance to have dinner with an actress, who would you like that to be?

A

Deborah Ann Woll

Q

Which is your favorite dialogue and which movie is it from?

A

Maybe you should take your own advice - Karen Page from Daredevil

