Deborah Chow shares her excitement on making the series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' director Deborah Chow talks about the upcoming American TV miniseries featuring the Star Wars characters.

Reprising his role as the iconic Jedi master, Ewan McGregor is set to headline the series along with Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, and Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Deborah, who directed the show, is also one of the executive producers.

Deborah said: "I think the biggest thing for me that I loved about the project, right from the beginning, is that it was character-driven. That was something that I found exciting."

Deborah, is a Canadian filmmaker, television director, and screenwriter. Her two short films, 'Daypass' and 'The Hill' have won awards at various international film festivals. Chow admits that her experiences on 'The Mandalorian' set helped her in doing the show.