Thor: Love and Thunder trailer reveals Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher

The trailer of Chris Hemsworth-starrer 'Thor: Love and Thunder' dropped during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, revealing the first look at Christian Bale as the film's villain Gorr the God Butcher.

According to 'Variety', the Taika Waititi-directed Marvel film is the sequel to 2017's 'Thor: Ragnarok and marks Thor's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe following 'Avengers: Endgame' in 2019.

Starring Chris Hemsworth in the title role, it also features Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Waititi as Korg, and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, in her first appearance in the MCU since 2013's 'Thor: The Dark World'.

Following the fall of Asgard and the events of 'Endgame', Thor attempts to find inner peace but is hindered by the threat of Gorr extinguishing the gods.