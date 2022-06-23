Sanjay Dutt on portraying a villain: You get to bend the norms and break the rules

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen playing a negative role in the upcoming film 'Shamshera', looks very evil, menacing, deadly, and cold-hearted. He says it's exciting to play the antagonist because "you get to bend the rules, break the rules".

Sanjay plays Ranbir Kapoor's nemesis in the upcoming action entertainer.

Talking about his character, he says, "It is always exciting to play the antagonist because you get to bend the rules, break the rules. I realized that when you play the antagonist, there are impositions or moral boundaries. You can be disruptive.

"You can take a character from paper and play it the way you want to. I have a lot of fun when I play an antagonist and I'm fortunate that people have loved my performances as the nemesis of a hero so far."

He says his character Shudh Singh is a role that has never been seen on screen.

"He is just pure evil. He is menacing, he is untrustworthy and he will go to any length to wreak havoc. I loved the fact that Karan Malhotra created a villain like this and he thought of me to play this role. He gave me a free hand to bring Shudh Singh to life and I hope people like my effort."

Sanjay was thrilled to know about the casting coup in 'Shamshera' that pitted him against Ranbir because four years back (Ranbir's last film), the young actor had played him in the biopic 'Sanju'.