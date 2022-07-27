Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed Shang Chi, will now direct 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'

'Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings' director Destin Daniel Cretton will be seen helming 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty', a representative for Marvel Studios confirmed.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige announced 'The Kang Dynasty' during the company's wide-ranging presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, as part one of the two-part conclusion to the Multiverse Saga -similar to how 2018's 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame' concluded the Infinity Saga, reports Variety.

Unlike those films, which were filmed and directed back-to-back by MCU veterans Anthony and Joe Russo, Cretton will only be directing 'The Kang Dynasty, which is set to debut on May 2, 2025.

The follow-up, 'Avengers: Secret Wars, is due to open just six months later, on November 7, 2025. No director has been announced for that film.