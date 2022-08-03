In a new Star Wars spin-off book, Obi-Wan Kenobi appears to be bisexual

Fictional character Obi-Wan Kenobi appears to hint he may be bisexual in a new young adult 'Star Wars' spin-off novel.

The book 'Padawan' by Kiersten White, published by Disney-Lucasfilm Press, has got fans in a frenzy as they believe an ambiguous conversation about the Jedi being "curious" over kissing reveals his true sexuality, reports aceshowbiz.com.

First played by Sir Alec Guinness in the original 'Star Wars films, the character has been portrayed by Ewan McGregor in the prequel trilogy and Disney+ mini-series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'.

Disney Books' description of 'Padawan' says: "Romantic complications, startling revelations, and a looming threat to both the planet and his new friends will bring Obi-Wan face-to-face with his worst fear: that maybe he was never supposed to be a Jedi at all."

The book sees Obi-Wan attempting to prove himself to Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn, portrayed on screen by Liam Neeson. He speaks to another teen Casul about the idea of kissing another boy, while also discussing his Jedi beliefs.

Casul says: "Not many choices around here. I don't think love is in my future, either, and I'm fine with that. As long as I have the Power to keep my family safe, that's enough for me. Though I will admit I've been curious about kissing and why Audj and Zae-Brii enjoy it so much. So if you're ever curious, too, let me know."