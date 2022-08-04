The 'Joker' sequel will be released in October 2024, with Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn

Joaquin Phoenix is returning to the theatres with the sequel of his 2019 release 'Joker', titled 'Joker: Folie A Deux' in 2024.

The film will debut in theatres on October 4, 2024, a little over five years after the first part directed by Todd Philips film hit the screens back in 2019, reports Variety'.

The sequel will be a musical (the original was squarely a dark and gritty drama), with none other than Lady Gaga expected to play the Clown Prince of Crime's co-conspirator Harley Quinn.

According to 'Variety, 'Joker' was supposed to be a standalone film, but after the R-rated tentpole generated more than $1 billion globally and earned Phoenix an Oscar, a sequel was preordained.