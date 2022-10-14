'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty speaks on his experience as a director and actor

With the Kannada movie 'Kantara' scoring big at the box office and taking other markets by storm, the southern film industry continues its winning streak in the pan-India market. But what sets 'Kantara' apart from other recent southern blockbusters like 'Pushpa' or 'RRR', is its refreshing take on the age-old conflict between man and nature.

"The human-nature conflict is present all over the world. This conflict is present ever since humans appeared on the scene. This is what I set out to tell," the movie's director and lead actor Rishab Shetty told IANS.

After bringing Kannada audiences in droves to theatres, 'Kantara' is repeating its success story in other languages too. Rishab Shetty confessed that while he knew he had a winner on his hands, he did not anticipate the scale of success it clocked.