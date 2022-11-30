Vivek Agnihotri puts up challenge, asks to prove 'The Kashmir Files' as propaganda'

In a detailed video response to the criticism of 'The Kashmir Files' by the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury chairman, Nadav Lapid, the film's director, Vivek Agnihotri, invited "all the intellectuals, Urban Naxals and the so-called accomplished director from Israel" to prove that even one frame of the film was a piece of propaganda. If they did it, he declared, he would stop making films altogether.

Agnihotri prefaced his challenge with an emotional statement where mixing rhetoric with debatable facts, he pointed out that he was used to such comments by "terrorist organizations, Urban Naxals and people who wish to make 'tukde tukde' out of India".

The director said he found it surprising that "someone who had been invited by the Government of India, speaking from a forum created by the Government of India, chose to back the narrative of terrorists who wish to separate Kashmir from India" and certain people living in India then amplified the message because it suited their ideology.