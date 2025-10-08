Top French Economist Says Ex-Prime Ministers Should Have Embraced Wealth Tax

On the heels of France losing yet another prime minister, Politico on Tuesday published an interview in which world-renowned French economist Gabriel Zucman argued that the recently departed leaders should have supported his proposed wealth tax.

Zucman, who leads the EU Tax Observatory and teaches at French and US universities, has advocated for imposing a wealth tax of at least 2% for the ultrarich in France and around the world. However, Sébastien Lecornu, who resigned as prime minister on Monday, after less than a month in office, did not embrace that approach, the economist noted.

Former Prime Minister François Bayrou also didn’t support the “Zucman tax.” He was in the post when the French National Assembly voted in favor of a 2% minimum tax on wealth exceeding €100 million, or $117 million, in February—and when the Senate ultimately rejected the policy in June. He resigned in early September, after losing a no-confidence vote.

Before both of them, Michel Barnier was prime minister. He resigned last December, also after losing a no-confidence vote. He, too, didn’t embrace the tax policy, despite polling that shows, as Zucman put it, “there is a very strong demand among the population for greater tax fairness and better taxation of the ultrarich.”

“The executive has so far remained completely deaf to both parliamentary work and popular democratic demands,” Zucman told Politico‘s Giorgio Leali. “They didn’t try to have a real dialogue with the opposition on this.”

“The very wealthy individuals affected by this measure, and the media outlets they own, have spoken out very vehemently on the subject in an attempt to discourage the government from engaging in any form of reflection or discussion,” he added.