Ethereum's Long-Term Prospects: Navigating the Uncertainty

Ekaterina Romankova

Ethereum, the brainchild of Vitalik Buterin, has evolved from a determined second-place player into a formidable contender for the cryptocurrency throne . Currently, there are over 100 million ETH coins in circulation, with 85 million already issued, a factor that often impacts the ETH USD exchange rate. Everybody knows Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin (BTC). But what makes it so special?

Created as a decentralized platform for processing transactions and storing information based on blockchain technology, Ethereum tech forms the basis of many popular distributed apps (dApps). Picking through the Ethereum ecosystem grants you immediate access to the most cutting-edge decentralized finance (DeFi) tools out there and more