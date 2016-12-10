Gita Jayanti: 10 Lesser Known Facts about the Birth of Bhagavad Gita

Gita Jayanti:
Each year, on the 11th day of the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month of Margashirsha, Hindus celebrate Gita Jayanti, that is, the birth of one of the greatest Hindu scriptures, Bhagavad Gita. This year, Gita Jayanti is on 30th november 2017 – thursday.
On this auspicious occasion let's find out the history and background of the sacred book. Here are some facts about the sacred book as well as the celebrations and activities that take place during Gita Jayanti:
• An ancient scripture, the Bhagavad Gita narrates the conversation that took place before the battle of Kurukshetra began between Arjuna and Lord Krishna.
• The Holy Scripture comprises of 18 chapters and 700 verses.
• The birth of Bhagavad Gita was in the city of Kurukshetra, in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.
• The main reason why the Bhagavad Gita is considered one of the greatest scripture in Hinduism is because its application and significance is relevant even today.
• The Holy Scripture contains much of the life lessons bestowed by Lord Krishna to Arjuna.
• According to the Hindu scholars, the Bhagavad Gita compels an individual to make right and fair decisions in life. It gives guidance and helps to view life or problems of life in a new or different perspective.
• The Bhagavad Gita provides possible solutions to almost all problems in the society.
• During Gita Jayanti, specific pujas or rituals differ from place to place but the basic activity during this day is the mass recitation or chanting of the entire scripture.
• In some places, the scripture is read as it is. In others places, it is sung as a song or recited as a poem.
• Gita Jayanti is well celebrated in Singapore. There, the Gita is chanted in a very simple form, much like a nursery rhyme. Not only adults but also children and teens take part actively in the celebration. In this way, even they learn the significance of the Holy Scripture.
