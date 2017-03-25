A scandalous Pastor in US defames Bhagavad Gita as ‘Demonic’

According to the Baptist Church Pastor, Hinduism has been the cause of stagnancies in India and it hauls people down. It edifies that whatever station is one born into, he or she is fated to be stuck there perpetually. There are about one billion Hindus in India, and the entire race is on their way to hell. Almost one out of 7 people in the world subscribe to Hinduism which the preacher calls a bogus creed.