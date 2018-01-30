Maharana Pratap: The Warrior With Never Say Die Attitude

During the famous battle of Haldighati, Maharana Pratap's own brother, Shakti Singh, helped him in escaping the battlefield. The heroic Battle of Haldighati was fought in June 1576 saw 22,000 Rajput warriors fighting against more than two lakh Mughal soldiers led by Raja Man Singh and Asaf Khan. It is believed that this battle between Maharana Pratap and Akbar proved to be devastating like the Mahabharata war. However, in this war neither Maharana Pratap was defeated nor Akbar could win. In spite of their strength, the Mughals were not able to imprison Rana who fled through a 40-kilometre long pass. The Mughal continued with their attacks on the Rajput army even after Haldighati war and it weakened Pratap's army. Gradually, Pratap was left with no money to support his army and it was his minister Bhama Shah who came to his rescue and gave all his wealth to Maharana Pratap.