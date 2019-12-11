How to Choose the Best Business ISP?
In this modern era, businesses cannot survive for long without an internet connection. Even in companies where the internet is not the primary means of doing business, it holds a lot of importance. For instance, employees use the internet to communicate with one another, supervisors might use it to send important files to their subordinates, etc. The internet also facilitates customers to reach businesses in case they come across any problems. Unlike a phone call, which requires you to be present near the phone at all times, the internet enables you to respond to the messages whenever you get the chance. Apart from that, it can be used for various other tasks like researching, online purchasing, and selling, analyzing competitors, etc. Therefore, it is important to install an internet connection in your company to successfully grow your business.
When it comes to choosing an internet service, numerous options cross your mind. This means that you need to conduct a thorough analysis in order to get the most out of your investment. So, without further ado, let us dive right into it.
First of all, you need to understand the types of internet connections that are being offered in the market. In the past few decades, multiple options for internet provision have evolved and these technologies continue to advance every year. The most common types of connection are as follows:
Cable:
In this type, a cable company transmits the internet to the business through cable lines. It is by far the most common type of internet connection because it offers great value for money.
DSL:
This internet connection is offered by telecommunication companies but it has some limitations. For example, you cannot enjoy the unbelievably fast and stable internet speeds, which are delivered to you by cable internet.
Fiber Optic:
This is the fastest internet connection available in the market. Fiber internet speeds go up to 1Gbps, which is exceptionally great. You can literally do anything online without any complications. The biggest problem of fiber internet is its inaccessibility. Fiber internet is not widely available. Only a few areas in the country have access to this lightning-fast connection.
Satellite:
This internet is delivered directly from a satellite to your dish. It is usually the only connection available in remote areas and can reach speeds up to 25Mbps at most.
Fixed Wireless:
This type of internet connection relies on radio signals from a tower. It is possible to achieve high-speed internet in this connection. However, sometimes, trees and other solid objects can interfere with the signal quality making the connection weak.
Many ISPs offer multiple packages to their customers. Getting a bundle deal can significantly reduce your monthly bill. For instance, if you get internet, TV, and business phone service from the same provider, you will be in a better position to bargain and get the deal of your choice.
Top Three Business Internet Providers:
Spectrum
Xfinity
Frontier
Spectrum, Xfinity and Frontier fall in the category of the best internet providers for business because they offer attractive packages, quality services, and exceptional customer support.
Important Things to Consider:
Static IP Address:
Having a static IP address will help your business enjoy numerous benefits especially if you use a virtual private network.
Port Access:
Having port access is crucial for businesses that have local servers. Port access should not be limited because they are required for software like browser, email, and skype, etc.
Third-Party Software:
Some ISPs offer third-party apps to their clients to help them enhance their functionality. These apps include cloud storage and conferencing applications they can be used to increase business productivity.
The Future of Business Internet
Before finalizing your decision, make sure you know that your ISP is well prepared for changes that are coming in the future. The technology of the internet is evolving on a regular basis and a good provider should tweak its services according to the changing trends of the customers. Another important thing to keep in mind is the quality of customer support. Being a business entity, you cannot afford to lose your clients over a weak internet connection, so make sure that you choose the one that offers the best customer support. Look for the ISPs in your area and choose the one that best suits your needs and requirements.