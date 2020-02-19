4 Tips to Boost Your Immune Function and Stay Healthy During Flu Season

People are on edge about the 2019 novel coronavirus. We keep hearing about the increasing number of new cases in China, and it seems to be spreading around the globe along with flu.
In response, face masks have been selling out around the world. Travel restrictions are also being implemented as public health officials try to figure out ways to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The precautions make sense since there are so many unknowns about the new virus, and people are understandably concerned.
But there is another deadly virus that is already making its rounds – the influenza virus. And if you live in the United States, as of right now, you're far more likely to be affected by the regular flu than the coronavirus.
Tens of millions of people have already been affected by the flu so far during 2019-2020 Winter.
With the flu season in full swing, and so many things still unknown about coronavirus, now is the time to look at how you can shore up your body's defense system.
Your immune system is responsible for protecting you against diseases like the flu. The immune system recognizes when harmful viruses and bacteria try to infiltrate your system, and it goes to fight and eliminate them.
In the event you do fall sick, your immune system then works to help you recover from the illness.
The good news is that you can take steps to make sure your immune system is strong and healthy so it can do its job of keeping you healthy.
Let's take a look at four things you can do to boost your immunity.
Lean muscle isn't just for looking good at the beach. It has various health benefits like fighting obesity, diabetes, as well as keeping your bones strong as you age.
But one of the key benefits of maintaining adequate muscle mass is that it helps you recover from illnesses.
When you get sick, your body needs more protein than usual. Protein provides critical fuel to help the immune system do its job.
Often, dietary protein is inadequate, and your immune system looks to your body's storage of proteins. And the more muscle mass you have, the higher your protein reserves.
So, get to the gym and start lifting weights to build lean muscle mass and support immune function. Of course, a toned beach body is always a great bonus!
There are two essential components to building muscle mass. You need to stress your muscles through exercise, which then kickstarts the recovery process. You also need the proper nutrition to aid muscle recovery, which results in new muscle tissue.
So, you must aid your post-workout recovery with high-quality ingredients.
Naked Nutrition's premium whey protein powder contains only grass-fed whey from small California dairy farms. It contains no growth hormones or artificial additives.
According to research, whey protein can result in higher post-workout muscle synthesis when compared to other types of proteins.
Each serving of Naked Whey comes with 25 grams of protein and 5.9 grams of branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) to reduce exercise fatigue and promote faster recovery.
Naked Whey is soy-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO.
According to research, whey protein can result in higher post-workout muscle synthesis when compared to other types of proteins.
Sleep is one of the most critical aspects of maintaining good health.
When you sleep, your body gets a chance to reset and rejuvenate. Your tissues get an opportunity to repair and grow. Energy levels are restored, and hormones are balanced, affecting almost every function in your body. Sleep is vital for muscle growth, which can boost immunity, as we've already discussed.
But sleep also has a direct effect on your immune system.
When you lack adequate sleep, you produce fewer cytokines, which are a type of protein that plays a role in protecting you against infections. It has even been shown that a chronic lack of sleep can make your flu vaccination less effective.
Try to get seven to eight hours of sleep each night. If you have trouble falling asleep, try reducing your screen time (smartphones, TV, laptop) for a couple of hours before you go to bed.
Sleep is one of the most critical aspects of maintaining good health.
If you can't get eight hours at night, try to take short naps during the day to make up for lost sleep.
Most likely, you know about the link between vitamin C and the prevention of sickness. Or perhaps, you've tried supplementing with vitamin C when you've been ill in the past.
But your body absorbs minimal vitamin C when you take a supplement. The best way to keep your immune system firing on all cylinders is to eat foods that are rich in vitamin C.
Fortunately, vitamin C is readily available through diet. Foods such as spinach, kale, oranges, strawberries, and grapefruit, are all rich sources. Try to eat one or more of these foods daily since your body doesn't produce or store vitamin C.
The best way to keep your immune system firing on all cylinders is to eat foods that are rich in vitamin C.
According to the American Psychological Association, chronic stress can negatively impact your immune function. People who suffer from loneliness, anxiety, or depression tend to get sick more often.
Even if you don't have a clinical mood disorder, stress is something that affects all of us in today's day and age. So, it makes sense to try and manage stress as much as we can.
Fortunately, if you follow two of the above recommendations, namely sleep and weightlifting, you're already taking decisive action against stress. If you want to go one step further, consider adding a yoga or meditation practice to your routine.
One of the simplest and most effective things you can do to prevent the flu is to wash your hands multiple times a day, for 20 seconds each time.
ALSO READ: In India, One in Three Smartphone User Shops Using M-Commerce Platforms: Survey
The flu virus commonly spread through hands. You may touch someone else or an object and then rub your nose or eyes. This is especially true if someone has a cold or the flu in your home.
So, make it a point to scrub your hands with soap for 20 seconds, at least five times a day. That, along with the four tips we discussed in the article, should be enough to keep you well and healthy through the flu season.