Don’t Let Lockdown Diminish The Spirit of World Cocktail day

Life in lockdown is hectic, especially with space constraints, privacy constraints, work from home stress, and an overload of work in the home, here's something you can celebrate— today, is World Cocktail Day!
We cannot help but reminisce the many occasions we have enjoyed our favourite cocktails amongst friends and family. With the on-going pandemic, virtual happy hours have replaced stepping out, but that does not mean one cannot be their own bartender and make themselves a cocktail in the comfort of their homes.
This World Cocktail Day, Diageo helps you set a new tradition, to learn the art of making a few your favourite cocktails at home. Taste summer in a sip with these delicious concoctions curated by Diageo's finest Brand Ambassadors.
It was on 13th May 1806 when the word ï¿½cocktail' was first officially defined, hence marking the day as World Cocktail Day. Since then cocktails have not only been a celebratory drink at parties but also a beautiful serve we like to order on the regular, when out with our friends. Cocktails have always known to pique the interest of many patrons looking to enjoy their choice of liquor combined with complementary additives.
Ingredients
60ml Ketel One Vodka
15ml Fresh lime juice
15ml Ginger juice
15ml Orange Oleo Saccharums*
120ml Soda water
Method
Add all ingredients to a rocks glass (copper mug if you have one)
Stir to combine
Fill glass with ice
Garnish with a slice of lime
A refreshing start with some classy cocktails. Pixabay
Tanqueray and Tonic
Ingredients
50ml Tanqueray London dry gin
150ml of Indian tonic water
Method
At first, fill a large wine glass with some ice
Now pour Tanqueray and tonic water together into it
Stir it well and finally garnish with a twist (or slice) of fresh citrus
Johnnie and Lemon
Ingredients
50ml Johnnie Walker Red Label
150ml White Lemonade (Lemonade with sugar and lemon)
Method
In a highball glass filled with ice pour the whisky
Add in the sweet lemonade and stir
Garnish with an orange slice or orange peel
Watermelon Martini
Ingredients
50ml Ketel One Vodka
80 -100 gms cubes of fresh watermelon
2-3 TSP Sugar depends on the sweetness of the fruit
Method
Cut watermelon into 16 segments, chop the flesh from one segment into cubes and muddle in a base of shaker. Add other ingredients, shake with ice and strain into chilled glass.
Don't mind Martini glass, if you don't have one, feel free to use any glass.
Garnish: Watermelon slice
These cool cocktails will keep your spirits high in lockdown. Pixabay
Tanqueray Tom Collins
Ingredients
50ml Tanqueray Gin
1 Lime
20ml Honey
Soda
Method
Fill the shaker with ice cubes
Add Tanqueray, sweetener, squeeze lime, shake well, pour in glass, top with soda
Garnish: Lime Slice
Orange Oleo Saccharum
Ingredients
1 cup Orange peel
1 cup White Sugar
Method
Remove as much as pith (the white bit) from the orange peel as you can
Place the peel in an air tight container with the sugar. Squash it with a wooden spoon/ muddler and refrigerate for 8-10 hours
Strain the contents into a clean bowl and use warm water to dissolve the remaining sugar
Bottle the syrup and refrigerate (IANS)