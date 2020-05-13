Don’t Let Lockdown Diminish The Spirit of World Cocktail day

It was on 13th May 1806 when the word ï¿½cocktail' was first officially defined, hence marking the day as World Cocktail Day. Since then cocktails have not only been a celebratory drink at parties but also a beautiful serve we like to order on the regular, when out with our friends. Cocktails have always known to pique the interest of many patrons looking to enjoy their choice of liquor combined with complementary additives.