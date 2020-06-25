Black Lives Matter: A Reminder That the World Needs

Every now and then an innocent black citizen is harassed or asked to "go back to their country" when they stand upon the soil where their mother gave them birth, where they grew up playing "cops", where they lay their loyalty and are proud of their identity. This harassment they face by a majority of middle-aged women ( in pop culture we call them Karens) where are they from? Because America is the land of the free. Because at some point their ancestors might have migrated to America from Europe too. Black lives matter is a question to put them to shame.