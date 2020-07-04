Lata Didi and I Rarely Discuss Music: Asha Bhosle

"I have known the Kapoor khandaan (family) from the time of Prithviraj Kapoor ji. All his sons: Raj ji, Shammi ji and Shashi ji were close to me, and Rishi held a very special place for me. He was always there when I needed him. Not only was he a fine actor but a nice person too. Like all the Kapoors, lived life kingsize. He was a regular at Pancham's residence, listening to music till the wee hours of the morning. He thought I was the best chef in the world. My last meeting with him was at a computer store in Bandra, Mumbai, where we cut a cake together and he asked me to make his favourite kaali daal for him. Saying this, he dashed off to Mehboob Studios for a movie shoot," she recalled.