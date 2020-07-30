Choose Your Headphones According to Your Favourite Music Genre

A genre of popular music that originated as "rock and roll" in the US in the 1950s, and developed into a range of different styles. Rock as we know it today musically manages to stay centered on the electric guitar, usually as part of a rock group with electric bass guitar and tons of aggressive drums. It is a well-known fact that there are a vast number of sub genres under the Rock music moniker, thus you would always need something highly versatile. The requirement is definitely something that performs across the range, with an intense energy and has no problem playing laid back tunes. Capturing the slightest elements of your metal music is the most important function of your headphones.