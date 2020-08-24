Live Business has Taken a Massive Hit: Armaan Malik

"The live business has taken a massive hit. Artistes, organisers, promoters, musicians, technicians – so many of them don't know when they will be able to do an event or earn anything. It was their main source of income," Armaan told IANS.

"For me, too, concerts were the main thing that used to fuel my business. I had two major college festival gigs that got cancelled. But it's more important to be safe and I wouldn't do a show until we know Covid-19 is on its way out. I've done selective digital concerts during this time and even though virtual performances are the only readily available alternative at the moment, they don't feel as good as an actual live performance," he added.