Paranoia, Denial, Fraud and Cheating Begin to Define Pakistan’s National Character

Pakistan's nuclear weapons programme, like most other national achievements, has a nefarious past. It is common knowledge that Abdul Qadeer Khan (born in Bhopal, India), the so called efather of Pakistan's nuclear weapon programme' built the technology from a stolen design and sourced material from a network of grey markets to try and destroy his country of birth! He is also instrumental in the secret proliferation of this technology to rogue countries like Libya and North Korea. So much fuss about Pakistan's nuclear weapons being the most important epillar of national pride'!